Man found safe following Golden Alert

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - ***DEC. 10 UPDATE***

Officials with the Corbin Police Department confirmed David Caldwell was found safe.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

The Corbin Police Department is searching for a man from Harlan.

David Caldwell, 65 was last seen at Ollie’s around 6:30 p.m.

Police said he was wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

Officials said that Caldwell has a pacemaker and possible dementia.

