Man found safe following Golden Alert

Man found following Golden Alert
Man found following Golden Alert(Corbin Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - ***DEC. 10 UPDATE***

Officials with the Corbin Police Department confirmed David Caldwell was found safe.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

The Corbin Police Department is searching for a man from Harlan.

David Caldwell, 65 was last seen at Ollie’s around 6:30 p.m.

Police said he was wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

Officials said that Caldwell has a pacemaker and possible dementia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

Cops and Kids Fraternal Order of Police
Fraternal Order of Police giving back to kids in need
The Hazard - Perry County Women's Club offered their homes for festive tours to raise money...
Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club hosts tour of homes
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Ways to help after ‘catastrophic’ tornado outbreak
Authorities review damage to homes, businesses and the power system following deadly tornado
Power outages, damage, death: Nashville authorities on tornado aftermath