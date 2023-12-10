Man found safe following Golden Alert
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - ***DEC. 10 UPDATE***
Officials with the Corbin Police Department confirmed David Caldwell was found safe.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
The Corbin Police Department is searching for a man from Harlan.
David Caldwell, 65 was last seen at Ollie’s around 6:30 p.m.
Police said he was wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.
Officials said that Caldwell has a pacemaker and possible dementia.
