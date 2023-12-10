Loved ones gather to honor life of KY Sports Hall of Famer Jock Sutherland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, the friends, family, and past players of former Lafayette High School basketball coach Jock Sutherland came together to honor his life and legacy.

Sutherland died in November at age of 95.

“It just feels like a really good way to honor him and really appreciate him and the gym where he was a part of that team, and that legacy that was so important to him,” said Sutherland’s granddaughter, Shelby Sutherland.

During his coaching career, Sutherland led six teams at three schools to the Boys’ Sweet 16, including taking his alma mater, the Lafayette High School Generals Boys Basketball Team to a state championship victory in 1979.

Several players who were part of that win were in attendance on Saturday, including Tony Wilson.

“I’ve been coaching 25, 30 years, so a piece of Jock will always be with me,” Wilson said. “I will remember how he taught me and I want to pass that on to young people right now, and that’s probably one of the reasons I’m coaching to this day.”

He also carved a path for his players to reach new heights, like former NBA player Dirk Minniefield.

“You know, I had a lot of trials and tribulations after I left Lafayette, and he always lifted me up and gave me good advice and he was just a great friend and mentor, and having him there, helped me get to this point that I’m at today,” Minniefield said.

As friends and family look back on his 95 years of life, they know the impact he has had on others will live on.

“Being here today and being able to celebrate his legacy, its such an honor for me because what a person and what a human being,” Minniefield added.

Sutherland is a member of both the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

He also helped break the color barrier for the University of Alabama men’s basketball team back in 1969, recruiting the Crimson Tide’s first black player when he coached alongside his UK fraternity brother, C.M. Newton.

