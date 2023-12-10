Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia

By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - 79 soldiers from the 623rd Field Artillery of the Kentucky Army National Guard as they are being deployed to Southwest Asia.

On Saturday, hundreds of friends and family gathered at Wayne County High School to send the soldiers off.

Congressman Hal Rogers joined city and state officials giving their support to soldiers.

“Well, I want the soldiers to know that we’re proud of them, we admire them, we thank them for their sacrifice and their willingness to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” he said.

Rogers said he knows this is not an ideal time to leave family behind.

“It’s a difficult time for these soldiers to be pulled from their families and friends at Christmas time,” he explained.

Battery Commander Cpt. Joshua Meadors said he has faith that the team can work together, as they have done a great job in training.

“Your actions as a team will ensure a mission’s success and result in Bravo Battery returning as a more cohesive and capable unit,” he said.

Chief of Staff Col. Kent Cavallini said he does not doubt their strength.

“Those on your left and right, are the ones you will rely on. I ask that you please continue to take care of each other. I stand before you humbled and extremely confident in your ability to execute our warfighting functions,” he explained.

More than 300 soldiers from the Commonwealth will be deployed on Sunday.

