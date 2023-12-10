Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club hosts tour of homes

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members visited festive houses as part of the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club annual tour of homes.

“It’s a lot of fun because it goes right back to the community,” Monica Collier said.

The tours raise money to give back to those in need.

“The whole club’s purpose is to serve the community,” Collier said. “A lot of the money that we raised, we give out scholarships to young women from the different high schools in the area and they buy shoes and jackets for the children.”

This year, four families offered to use their homes to provide tours, something Collier said is an exciting and unique way to give back.

“Just knowing that all the people that are coming through, the more people that come through the more help is given to the children,” Collier said. “It’s really exciting to show off all the rooms. A lot of the younger people like the younger girl’s rooms and the men love the man cave, the views are gorgeous and there are all kinds of big windows to look out of.”

