Harlan County wins first ever WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Basketball Title!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - If you like electric championship games, this one started like lighting in a bottle.

Harlan County and Perry Central traded blow for blow, three for three until Rydge Beverly ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beater to give Perry a 23-22 lead.

The two teams continued to battle it out, Perry with the slight edge at 41-38 going into the break.

Harlan County got their lead back though at the 5:30 mark in the 3rd, making it 46-43.

The Black Bears turned the jets on after that, going on a 15-4 run, making it 61-47 to end the third.

Harlan County didn’t look back, finishing the job in the fourth quarter and winning 81-63.

Trent Noah had 38 points, becoming the all-time tournament-scoring leader with 108.

The record was previously owned by North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton with 101. (2017)

The win marks the Black Bears’ first ever WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Championship title.

