Fraternal Order of Police giving back to kids in need

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pikeville organization is helping alleviate stress for kids this holiday season.

On Sunday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29 in Pikeville gathered at the Pikeville Walmart giving 70 dollar vouchers to families from each of the 16 elementary schools in Pike County.

Secretary Cammy Dotsen said they want to do whatever they can to help kids that do not have a lot.

“We have a lot of underprivileged children and we really like to give back to the community all that we can do and help with the kids. And it just really helps make the children feel better and it makes us feel better being able to help the children,” she explained. “It’s Christmas and Christmas is all about Jesus and the kids and we really just want to help them all that we can.”

Phil Bowersock said they even picked up kids that didn’t have transportation.

“We went up to the homeless shelter and picked up nine kids and brought them down here with their parents and let them shop, then took them back to the homeless shelter and that right there, made my day,” he said.

He said it helps families that already have tight budgets, be able to make Christmas special.

“It makes it a little easier for the family, like you said, they have a tight budget, a lot of them don’t have a lot of income coming in and we try to help the kids and the kids and the family. The kids come in, they see Santa Claus and they sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas,” he explained.

Bowersock said they were able to help more than 200 kids this year.

“If it’s one kid, it’s worth it. 200 kids or more, that’s fantastic,” he said.

