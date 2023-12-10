Four cheerleading teams earn first and second-place honors at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic week, several cheerleading squads were judged on their cheer performances during the competitions on the hardwood.

Following the girls championship title game on Saturday, the Owsley County cheerleaders placed second while the Knott Central squad earned first place for their pep.

The boys championship game followed and the Clay County cheerleaders were handed a second-place trophy. The Harlan County cheerleaders joined the boys basketball team in earning the first-place trophy for the tournament.

