Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, four men were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking warrants.

Timothy Brock, 61, was arrested for trafficking meth and drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Brock was also charged with drug possession.

Both Michael Scoville, 42, and Anthony Smith, 45, were arrested for trafficking meth and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Middleton, 32, was arrested for trafficking meth and a persistent felony offender.

All four were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

