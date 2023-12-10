Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92

Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of Former President Jimmy Carter.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Governor Julian Morton Carroll died Sunday at the age of 92.

Carroll was elected as Lieutenant Governor before he succeeded Gov. Wendell Ford in 1974. Carroll won a full term as Governor in 1975, serving until 1979.

Julian Carroll also served five terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He would also go on to serve in the Kentucky Senate from 2004 to 2020.

A statement from Carroll’s family says he passed away early Sunday morning at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of our father, Julian Morton Carroll, who dedicated almost two-thirds of his life to being a committed public servant to this great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” according to the family statement. “As a family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that we grieve the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reacted Sunday to the passing of former Governor Carroll. In a post to X Gov. Beshear said Carroll dedicated his career to public service.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Details on the arrangements are expected to be released Monday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend

Latest News

Generic Porch Pirate Photo
Sheriff: Monticello woman arrested for stealing packages
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
Corbin PD warns people of phone scam
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
The Challenger learning Center hosted the First Lego league
EKY students compete in First Lego League regional qualifier