EKY students compete in First Lego League regional qualifier

The Challenger learning Center hosted the First Lego league
The Challenger learning Center hosted the First Lego league(The Challenger Learning Center)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Challenger Learning Center hosted the First Lego League regional robotics competition at East Perry Elementary.

The theme for this year was “Masterpiece”, so the goal was for students to improve their community through arts.

The competition allowed students to show off their robot and innovation project they have worked on all year.

Students design a Lego-based robot that they code to create missions.

16 teams from across Eastern Kentucky competed in the regional competition.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Arrest
Four arrested on drug charges in Harlan Co.
Generic Porch Pirate Photo
Sheriff: Monticello woman arrested for stealing packages
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
Corbin PD warns people of phone scam