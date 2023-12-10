EKY students compete in First Lego League regional qualifier

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Challenger Learning Center hosted the First Lego League regional robotics competition at East Perry Elementary.

The theme for this year was “Masterpiece”, so the goal was for students to improve their community through arts.

The competition allowed students to show off their robot and innovation project they have worked on all year.

Students design a Lego-based robot that they code to create missions.

16 teams from across Eastern Kentucky competed in the regional competition.

