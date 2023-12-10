Doctor speaks on gift-giving, toy-related safety

(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This December is Safe Toys and Gifts Month.

As many parents are buying Christmas presents for their kids, it’s important to check the safety of their toys.

“Certain toys are geared for certain age groups. You want to buy things that are developmentally appropriate for the child’s motor and language skills, so you can encourage and nurture those things,” pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s Dr. Gina Robinson said. “You also want to be aware if toys aren’t safe for younger kids because of small pieces, batteries or other reasons.”

Robinson said reading labels closely, checking for warnings, and following the recommended age range on the box can help avoid toy-related injuries. Things like small batteries in toys can be a choking hazard as well as dangerous if swallowed.

Toy safety is about more than just physical dangers. Robinson said parents should be aware of the ratings on things like video games and movies and be careful to keep gifts for older kids out of the hands of younger kids.

“I encourage parents to keep older siblings’ toys in a place where younger children in the house can’t access them,” Robinson said. “It’s important to remind older siblings to keep their things in this designated area so their younger brother or sister can’t get ahold of something they shouldn’t.”

For gifts such as bikes or scooters, make sure to buy helmets and general safety gear as well.

