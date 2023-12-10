Corbin PD warns people of phone scam

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Corbin Police Department said, if you receive a call from their number asking for money, it is not them.

Officials said an unknown group or person was “spoofing” the Corbin Police Department phone number.

During the calls, the people claim to be officers with the department and ask for money for a missed court.

Corbin Police Department recommended, if you get the call, you should hang up.

To report one of the calls, you can reach out to the FBI at (202) 324-3000.

