Corbin is back-to-back WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls champions!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Redhounds beat the Lady Jaguars 65-47 Saturday night to win their second Mountain Classic title and second in a row.

The Redhounds went up 21-10 after the first quarter after knocking down a bevy of threes.

They kept the foot on the peddle in the second quarter, going to the break up 36-17.

North Laurel started to make a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 10, before Corbin got in a groove again, making it 52-36 at the end of the quarter.

The Redhounds finished the game how they started, winning 65-47.

