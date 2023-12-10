Corbin is back-to-back WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls champions!
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Redhounds beat the Lady Jaguars 65-47 Saturday night to win their second Mountain Classic title and second in a row.
The Redhounds went up 21-10 after the first quarter after knocking down a bevy of threes.
They kept the foot on the peddle in the second quarter, going to the break up 36-17.
North Laurel started to make a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 10, before Corbin got in a groove again, making it 52-36 at the end of the quarter.
The Redhounds finished the game how they started, winning 65-47.
