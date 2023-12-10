Corbin is back-to-back WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls champions!

Girls Final Bracket
Girls Final Bracket(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Redhounds beat the Lady Jaguars 65-47 Saturday night to win their second Mountain Classic title and second in a row.

The Redhounds went up 21-10 after the first quarter after knocking down a bevy of threes.

They kept the foot on the peddle in the second quarter, going to the break up 36-17.

North Laurel started to make a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 10, before Corbin got in a groove again, making it 52-36 at the end of the quarter.

The Redhounds finished the game how they started, winning 65-47.

If you missed anything, will have you covered on Sports Overtime at 11:20!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

Pikeville competitive cheer brings home the state championship in the All-Girls Small division
Championship Game
Corbin and North Laurel will re-match in the girls Championship game!
Following the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls semifinal matchups, Alice Lloyd...
Alice Lloyd hosts WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic hosts championship teams
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gets set to pitch during the first inning in...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers