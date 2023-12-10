BB King and Kim King inducted into WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - BB King won in every phase of the game as a player, assistant coach, and head coach with Knott County Central.

King helped Knott Central win more than 400 games and ten 14th region crowns.

Knott Central captured the WYMT Mountain Classic Championships in 2012 and 2015.

2023 WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame
2023 WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame(Sports Editor | WYMT)

Kim King was also inducted and she enjoyed the competitive nature of the tournament and the social aspect of it in equal parts but, most of all she loved the opportunities it brought to students, both in terms of athletics and academics.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!

Latest News

WYMT Sports Overtime
In case you missed it, check out our ARH Saturday Sports Overtime!
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - 12/8/23
Girls High School Basketball
Breathitt County girls handle Buckhorn at home
Whitley County boy's basketball vs. South Laurel in the 2022-23 season.
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: South Laurel Boys