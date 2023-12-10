BB King and Kim King inducted into WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - BB King won in every phase of the game as a player, assistant coach, and head coach with Knott County Central.

King helped Knott Central win more than 400 games and ten 14th region crowns.

Knott Central captured the WYMT Mountain Classic Championships in 2012 and 2015.

2023 WYMT Mountain Classic Hall of Fame (Sports Editor | WYMT)

Kim King was also inducted and she enjoyed the competitive nature of the tournament and the social aspect of it in equal parts but, most of all she loved the opportunities it brought to students, both in terms of athletics and academics.

