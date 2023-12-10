37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic wraps up

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marked the end of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The tournament saw history made with Brooke Nichelson setting the tournament single-game scoring record and Trent Noah setting the tournament scoring record with 108 total points.

Along with record-setting performances, Harlan County boys secured their first Mountain Basketball Classic title and the Corbin girls became the fourth ever program to win back-to-back championships.

Along with accolades on the court, $128,000 was awarded in the form of scholarships.

Carli Smith, Kaylee Gibson, Kyler McLendon, and Paul Huff were awarded the Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship.

Smith, a senior from Owsley County, said the scholarship will help her get closer to achieving her dream of becoming a physical therapist.

“This is going to finish off my tuition,” Smith said. “That’s going to be a big help going forward because that is going to minimize my student loans.”

For more information about this year’s scholarships, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.