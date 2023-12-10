37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic wraps up

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marked the end of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The tournament saw history made with Brooke Nichelson setting the tournament single-game scoring record and Trent Noah setting the tournament scoring record with 108 total points.

Along with record-setting performances, Harlan County boys secured their first Mountain Basketball Classic title and the Corbin girls became the fourth ever program to win back-to-back championships.

Along with accolades on the court, $128,000 was awarded in the form of scholarships.

Carli Smith, Kaylee Gibson, Kyler McLendon, and Paul Huff were awarded the Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship.

Smith, a senior from Owsley County, said the scholarship will help her get closer to achieving her dream of becoming a physical therapist.

“This is going to finish off my tuition,” Smith said. “That’s going to be a big help going forward because that is going to minimize my student loans.”

For more information about this year’s scholarships, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!

Latest News

Trent Noah accepts the 2023 MVP Award at Knott County Central High School.
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Awards
Girls Final Bracket
Corbin is back-to-back WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls champions!
North Laurel vs. Knox Central
No. 8 North Laurel fends off No. 3 Knox Central for a spot in the finals!
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
No. 5 Corbin is headed back to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball girls Championship!