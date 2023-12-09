WYMT Food City Flashback: 2021 Knox Central boys championship win over Harlan County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers appeared in their 3rd WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic title game in four seasons.

The Panthers faced a Harlan County Black Bears team that featured a young freshman named Trent Noah, who had 18 points on the night.

In a 2020-2021 season that was riddled with the Covid-19 pandemic, Knox Central claimed the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship in a 74-70 win.

The team was led by the dynamic duo of Jevonte Turner and Isaac Mills, who combined for 52 points and 24 rebounds.

“There’s probably 400 or 500 other schools in Kentucky that would rather have this feeling right now than a regular game,” former Knox Central boys basketball head coach Tony Patterson said. “Any time you can get in a tournament setting this early in the year and get a taste of victory and being a champion it’s a good tasting in your mouth.”

