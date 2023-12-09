WYMT Food City Flashback: 2021 Knox Central boys championship win over Harlan County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers appeared in their 3rd WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic title game in four seasons.

The Panthers faced a Harlan County Black Bears team that featured a young freshman named Trent Noah, who had 18 points on the night.

In a 2020-2021 season that was riddled with the Covid-19 pandemic, Knox Central claimed the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship in a 74-70 win.

The team was led by the dynamic duo of Jevonte Turner and Isaac Mills, who combined for 52 points and 24 rebounds.

“There’s probably 400 or 500 other schools in Kentucky that would rather have this feeling right now than a regular game,” former Knox Central boys basketball head coach Tony Patterson said. “Any time you can get in a tournament setting this early in the year and get a taste of victory and being a champion it’s a good tasting in your mouth.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker
‘He is truly one of a kind’: KSP Trooper wins 34th Impaired Driving Award

Latest News

After heading into the lockers trailing 30-22, Somerset stormed back and won 57-55.
Somerset holds of Rockcastle in late game thriller
Owsley County vs. Martin County in the girls consolation game of the 2023 WYMT Food City...
Lady Cardinals escape Lady Owls for girls consolation win
KHSAA Logo on Basketball
December 8 high school basketball scores from across the region
Maci Messer’s standout performance pushed South Laurel to a road win 75-72.
South Laurel escapes No. 7 Southwestern with win
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - 12/8/23