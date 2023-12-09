WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - 12/8/23

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Action from the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic did not disappoint on Friday.

Nate Johnson and Armando Barry have highlights from Knott Central High School and other games from across the region in ARH Sports Overtime.

For local scores, click here.

Harlan County vs Martin County & Perry Central vs Floyd Central:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Local High School Basketball Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Food City Flashback:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Kentucky Football & Kentucky Basketball:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

