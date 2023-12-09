WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - 12/8/23
Dec. 9, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Action from the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic did not disappoint on Friday.
Nate Johnson and Armando Barry have highlights from Knott Central High School and other games from across the region in ARH Sports Overtime.
Harlan County vs Martin County & Perry Central vs Floyd Central:
Local High School Basketball Highlights:
Food City Fans in the Stands & Food City Flashback:
Kentucky Football & Kentucky Basketball:
