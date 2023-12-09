Three Cats score in double-digits to beat Penn in Philadelphia

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WYMT) - The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats are back in the win column following a noon road test against Penn in the “city of brotherly love”.

At the halfway point of the first half, Kentucky led for the majority of play but a strong Penn defense kept the Cats from securing any significant lead. At the eight-minute mark, the Quakers already had two steals and three blocks, contributing to a 48% shooting clip from the field for the Cats early on.

The Cats led 28-21 with just over five minutes remaining in the half after freshman guard Reed Sheppard’s attempted 3-pointer bounced off the rim but freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw was there for the put-back. The bucket contributed to a 7-0 scoring run from UK.

Sheppard extended the scoring run to 12-2 after he tried for another deep 3-pointer and stuck it, putting Kentucky up 33-21.

Penn ended the half on a 6-0 run but the Cats still led 39-29 going into halftime.

The second half was kick-started with an Adou Thiero steal-and-score to give UK a 41-31 lead, but Penn’s starting guard Clark Slajchert closed in on UK’s lead with a 3-pointer swish to tighten the Cats’ advantage to 45-41. The Quakers were able to get within one point after outscoring the Cats 17-8 at the start of the second half.

Both the Quakers and the Cats traded turns going on scoring runs as both programs were shooting 50% from the field halfway through the second half.

With 7:34 remaining in the game, the Cats went on a 9-0 scoring run which was capped off with a three from fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves to go up 70-57.

While the Quakers were able to erase any and all of UK’s leads for the entire game, Penn was never able to take the lead or diminish the Cats’ lead late in the game, giving UK an 81-66 win.

Kentucky improves to 7-2 on the season.

Bradshaw picked up a double-double on the afternoon with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham also recorded 17 points and Reeves picked up 16.

Catch highlights from the matchup tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

Here is the box score:

UK vs. Penn box score
UK vs. Penn box score(WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 16 Kentucky basketball begins 3-game road slate with visit to Penn
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
Kentucky adds former Texas A&M wide receiver
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ray Davis will return for Kentucky in Gator Bowl versus Clemson
UK Volleyball
Kentucky volleyballs season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen