Three Cats score in double-digits to beat Penn in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WYMT) - The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats are back in the win column following a noon road test against Penn in the “city of brotherly love”.

At the halfway point of the first half, Kentucky led for the majority of play but a strong Penn defense kept the Cats from securing any significant lead. At the eight-minute mark, the Quakers already had two steals and three blocks, contributing to a 48% shooting clip from the field for the Cats early on.

The Cats led 28-21 with just over five minutes remaining in the half after freshman guard Reed Sheppard’s attempted 3-pointer bounced off the rim but freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw was there for the put-back. The bucket contributed to a 7-0 scoring run from UK.

Sheppard extended the scoring run to 12-2 after he tried for another deep 3-pointer and stuck it, putting Kentucky up 33-21.

Penn ended the half on a 6-0 run but the Cats still led 39-29 going into halftime.

The second half was kick-started with an Adou Thiero steal-and-score to give UK a 41-31 lead, but Penn’s starting guard Clark Slajchert closed in on UK’s lead with a 3-pointer swish to tighten the Cats’ advantage to 45-41. The Quakers were able to get within one point after outscoring the Cats 17-8 at the start of the second half.

Both the Quakers and the Cats traded turns going on scoring runs as both programs were shooting 50% from the field halfway through the second half.

With 7:34 remaining in the game, the Cats went on a 9-0 scoring run which was capped off with a three from fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves to go up 70-57.

While the Quakers were able to erase any and all of UK’s leads for the entire game, Penn was never able to take the lead or diminish the Cats’ lead late in the game, giving UK an 81-66 win.

Kentucky improves to 7-2 on the season.

Bradshaw picked up a double-double on the afternoon with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham also recorded 17 points and Reeves picked up 16.

Catch highlights from the matchup tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

Here is the box score:

UK vs. Penn box score (WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.