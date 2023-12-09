South Laurel escapes No. 7 Southwestern with win

By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Lady Cardinals traveled to No. 7 Southwestern to take on the Lady Warriors.

Maci Messer’s standout performance pushed South Laurel to a road win 75-72.

“Couldn’t be more proud,” head coach Chris Souder said. “This is a really good win for us to come on the road against a really good southwestern team.”

The Cardinals entered the fourth quarter holding onto a 56-50 lead.

Messer was able to make her presence felt in the paint as well as beyond the arc, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers in the late stages of the game.

“Maci is a slasher,” Souder said. “In the first half, we were telling her to get to the rim. She had some wide-open looks in the first half that just weren’t falling but we continued to tell her just keep shooting ... She is a kid that just going to keep getting better.”

South Laurel travels to Madison Central to take on Franklin County in the Adams Buick Shootout on Dec. 9.

Southwestern takes on the Notre Dame Lady Pandas in the Adams Buick Shootout on Dec. 9.

