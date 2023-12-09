Somerset holds of Rockcastle in late game thriller

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers hosted Rockcastle for the end of their four game home stand.

Somerset opened the scoring but found themselves trailing 15-10 after one quarter of play.

After heading into the lockers trailing 30-22, Somerset stormed back and won 57-55.

The Briar Jumpers (3-1) won their third straight game and will travel to Danville on Dec. 9.

The Rockets (2-1) host Boyle County on Dec. 12.

