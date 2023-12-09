Somerset holds of Rockcastle in late game thriller

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers hosted Rockcastle for the end of their four game home stand.

Somerset opened the scoring but found themselves trailing 15-10 after one quarter of play.

After heading into the lockers trailing 30-22, Somerset stormed back and won 57-55.

The Briar Jumpers (3-1) won their third straight game and will travel to Danville on Dec. 9.

The Rockets (2-1) host Boyle County on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker
‘He is truly one of a kind’: KSP Trooper wins 34th Impaired Driving Award

Latest News

Owsley County vs. Martin County in the girls consolation game of the 2023 WYMT Food City...
Lady Cardinals escape Lady Owls for girls consolation win
KHSAA Logo on Basketball
December 8 high school basketball scores from across the region
Maci Messer’s standout performance pushed South Laurel to a road win 75-72.
South Laurel escapes No. 7 Southwestern with win
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - 12/8/23