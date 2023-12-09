Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gets set to pitch during the first inning in...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gets set to pitch during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

