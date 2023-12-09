Rep. Hal Rogers delivers books to Wayne County

Hal Rogers delivers books to Wayne County Library
By Madison Carmouche and RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky library now has approximately 2,000 new books from Congressman Hal Rogers.

On Christmas Eve in 2022, a main water line burst flooding the Wayne County Library with 5,000 gallons of water. The water from the ceiling leak damaged more than 3,000 of the library’s books.

Congressman Rogers brought the library 2,000 books from the Library of Congress in honor of this holiday season.

“During this season of giving, it’s an honor to put books back into the hands of children and adults in Wayne County,” said Congressman Rogers, a Wayne County native. “As soon as I heard about my hometown library losing thousands of books, I contacted the Library of Congress to help replace as many books as possible. There is nothing sweeter than seeing our children’s imagination light up as they turn the pages of a good book.”

The Nation’s official library has a collection of over 100 million items and donated excess to eligible schools, libraries, museums, government entities and nonprofit organizations that maintain a library or research center.

“Wayne County’s young learners will enjoy these books for many years to come. Thank you, Congressman Rogers, for helping us to promote literacy and a love of reading among the young people in our community,” said Logan Anderson, Library Director.

