No. 8 North Laurel and No. 3 Knox Central will battle for the final spot in the finals!

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Jaguars and Lady Panthers will play in the last semi final game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

Knox will be without star forward Halle Collins in the match up.

The Lady Panthers won their first-round game against Owsley County 60-58.

North Laurel beat Martin County 92-55.

For all the action check out our H&I and Weather Channel, or watch on the player above!

If you miss the game, check out highlights tonight on Sports Overtime at 11:20.

