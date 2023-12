HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Redhounds and Lady Generals will play for a chance at the Championship game on Saturday.

Corbin beat Perry Central 80-42 in the opening round.

Jackson County beat No. 2 Knott Central 73-65 in their first game.

Watch the game live above or on our H&I and Weather Channel.

