No. 5 Corbin is headed back to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball girls Championship!

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Redhounds beat the Lady Generals 74-47 and will play the winner of No. 8 North Laurel and No. 3 Knox Central in the Championship game on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Corbin took an early lead after the first quarter, 18-11, behind some strong team defense.

The Lady Generals punched back in the second, slowing the tempo down and knocking down some big shots to tie the game at 18.

However, Corbin got back to their fast pass, going up 32-23 at the half behind a bevy of fast break points.

It was more of the same in the third with the Lady Redhounds primarily controlling the pace of the game, causing turnovers and turning them into points.

Corbin went into the final period up 53-37.

The final, 74-47 Lady Redhounds.

The red and white will play to defend their WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic title at 6:00 p.m. today.

Corbin beat Perry Central 80-42 in the opening round.

