No. 16 Kentucky basketball begins 3-game road slate with visit to Penn

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WYMT) - After a five-game homestand, the No. 16 Kentucky men’s basketball team travels to Philadelphia for a meeting with the Penn Quakers.

The Wildcats are coming off a major 80-73 upset from UNC-Wilmington last weekend while the Quakers are entering the matchup following a 111-57 win over FDU-Florham on Wednesday.

A key piece of the Wildcats offense was missing against UNC-Wilmington. Freshman guard D.J. Wagner sat on the bench with an injury, but the New Jersey native is suited up for today’s game and is in the starting lineup.

This is only the second matchup being played in Philly as the last time UK traveled to the “city of brotherly love” was back in 1968, a game Kentucky won 102-78. The Cats have won the previous five meetings with Penn.

A Big Blue win would make UK 18-3 against the Ivy League.

Here is Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards earlier this week:

Tip is set for noon. You can watch the game on ESPN2. You can also catch highlights from the game on Sports Overtime tonight at 11:20 p.m. Follow along with the SportsOT X (Twitter) page for in-game updates.

