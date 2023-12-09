Life after theft: Boutique owner gives suspected thieves second chance

“I think it shows how strong Louisville is that two people can come together, YouthBuild and a small business owner and we helped each other,” Renbarger said.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last Friday, surveillance video at a Louisville boutique captured three people stealing more than a $100 worth of items. Instead of pressing charges, the boutique owner gave them a second chance.

The owner of PinkTag says on Dec. 1 three people between the ages of 17 and 20 years old ran off with more than a $100 worth of items from her boutique.

“It stinks. It hurts. It ruins your whole day if something like that happens,” Britney Renbarger, the owner of PinkTag said.

Surveillance video identified one of the individuals as a part of YouthBuild Louisville. The organization helps young people achieve their high school diploma and other certifications to prepare for college and the workforce.

YouthBuild Louisville’s President and CEO gave the individual two options: face theft charges or return the stolen merchandise.

“There was a discussion. You can’t have a foot in both worlds. Either you are going to do the right thing, or you are going to choose otherwise,” Lynn Rippy, President and CEO Youthbuild Louisville said. “In this case, we told them you can’t have a foot here and a foot here cause that’s what you have right now. Let’s make that decision and today’s the day.”

Rippy said the individual is remorseful and facing consequences through the organization.

PinkTag’s theft policy is to prosecute those who steal if they can be identified, but since Rippy returned PinkTag’s stolen items, Renbarger is no longer pressing charges.

“I think it shows how strong Louisville is that two people can come together, YouthBuild and a small business owner and we helped each other,” Renbarger said. “They helped me get my inventory back and I hope I am helping those individuals get a second chance.”

Before this situation, Renbarger didn’t know much about YouthBuild Louisville. She says because of how they helped her small business, she plans to be more involved and give back to the organization.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Boys Bracket
Boys Championship: No. 1 Harlan County and No. 5 Perry Central is here!
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

Cops and Kids Fraternal Order of Police
Fraternal Order of Police giving back to kids in need
Man found following Golden Alert
Man found safe following Golden Alert
The Hazard - Perry County Women's Club offered their homes for festive tours to raise money...
Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club hosts tour of homes
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Ways to help after ‘catastrophic’ tornado outbreak
Authorities review damage to homes, businesses and the power system following deadly tornado
Power outages, damage, death: Nashville authorities on tornado aftermath