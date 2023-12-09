Lady Cardinals escape Lady Owls for girls consolation win

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Day 5 was kicked off with the girls’ consolation game between the No. 4 Martin County Lady Cardinals and the No. 10 Owsley County Lady Owls.

The Lady Cardinals were sent to the consolation game following a 92-55 loss to North Laurel in round one on Thursday. The Lady Owls entered the consolation game after losing to Knox Central by two points, 60-58.

Both programs hung together in the first period, foreshadowing the nail-biter that would ensue in the fourth period. By the end of period one, Owsley County led Martin County 19-17, but a pair of turnovers from the Lady Owls at the end of the second period allowed MC to take a 37-31 lead going into halftime.

The second half became a battle of the 3-pointers, as the Cardinals’ senior guard Laken Williams assisted senior guard Alyssa Allen from beyond the arc, extending the Lady Cards lead to a 13-point cushion in the third quarter. The Lady Owls never let the game escape too far from them as an assist from senior forward Shelby Murray to senior guard Carly Smith set up a corner three to close MC’s lead to five points, 54-49.

At the end of the third, Martin County led 58-51.

The Lady Cards and the Lady Owls continued to fight in a back-and-forth battle. With less than 30 seconds remaining, MC only led by three points, 75-72. Despite the Lady Owls’ efforts, they were never able to take the lead after a round of free throws. Martin County walked away with a 76-72 win.

Laken Williams recorded a game-high 30 points. Katie Marcum tacked on 13 herself.

Carly Smith led the Owls in scoring with 17 points and Aaliyah Lynch followed with 16. Macey Brown and Addison Terry also recorded double-digits with 15 and 11 points.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.