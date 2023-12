HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Raymond Cottrell is coming to BBN from College Station!

I didn’t want to make an edit post I wanted to do my own thing thank you to the BBN I thank y’all so much for y’all the support has been real…with that being said I WILL BE COMMITING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY #BBN GO WILDCATS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MiTrv8JCxQ — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) December 9, 2023

Cottrell had one reception for one touchdown for the Aggies last season.

The Milton, Florida native was a former No. 162 recruit in the 2023 cycle.

