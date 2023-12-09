‘It’s awesome’: Floyd County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Haleigh Damron is no stranger to balance. From the basketball court to the classroom, the Betsy Layne High School senior has been working on her skills and studies for years.

”I’ve done it my whole life. You know, I started out probably in third grade and then just I played it ever since,” Damron said.

That duality, she said, has prepared her for a life of focus- which is fueling the plans for her future.

“Since I’ve been young, you know, my mom has always drilled into me about my academics. Like, that’s always first,” she said. “Then, you know, balancing that with sports. So, I think I’ve just kind of always had that focus.”

She has plans to attend college with a degree in Biology, hoping to then get into medical school and pursue anesthesiology.

“Just knowing now what I want to do, I think it makes it a lot easier going into college,” she said.

That college plan includes more basketball. Damron signed to attend Kentucky Christian University as a basketball player next fall.

“I’m the oldest of three kids, so my parents won’t be able to pay my college in full,” she said.

So, Damron has applied for a host of scholarships, receiving the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship from the WYMT Mountain Classic Committee.

”Well, I think it’s great to have people that want to give back to the people and students that need help paying the college,” said Damron. “I mean, I think it’s awesome.”

With a focus in medicine, she said media has still been important in her life, and she believes it will continue to be. From the locker room interviews to the way she watched the medical field use the news agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody had to stay home. They didn’t know what was going on, and having the news and stuff to tell everybody what’s going on, you know, and what is needed to be done to get better,” she said. “It really helps. Like, it helps spread news and spread awareness.”

She is now proud to use a scholarship funded in memory of a Gabbard- whose legacy is news and broadcast- to inform the future she creates for herself.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.