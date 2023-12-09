Food City Fans in the Stands - 12/8/23

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball season is in full swing, and Knott Central High School is the place to be as the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic continues.

The awesome crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

The final night of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.