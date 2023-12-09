Food City Fans in the Stands - 12/8/23

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball season is in full swing, and Knott Central High School is the place to be as the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic continues.

The awesome crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

The final night of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is Saturday.

