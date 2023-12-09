FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some thunderstorms tonight, areas of wintry mix Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues as we are tracking showers and breezy winds Saturday night. As cooler air filters in on Sunday, we could see some areas of wintry mix, mainly in higher elevations.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

Rain chances increase through Saturday night. A widespread soaking is likely, and some heavier showers are possible. The severe weather threat is very low, but it is not zero, especially west of I-75. Most of the region was placed in a Level 1 Marginal risk, while areas near Lake Cumberland have a Level 2 Slight risk. The main threat is strong, straight-line winds.

Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky as cooler weather settles in overnight. We are also tracking gusty winds. We could see winds up to 20-30 mph at times.

Sunday is looking soggy at times, especially for the first half of the day. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s early in the morning, but temperatures fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s by Sunday afternoon. We stay mostly cloudy to end the weekend.

For the second half of Sunday, we are monitoring a potential rain-to-snow changeover. It does not look to be a huge deal, but we could see a light dusting in the grassy surfaces, mainly above 2,000 feet. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Tracking A Dry Stretch

Much of the upcoming work week is looking drier as high pressure takes over.

Temperatures are much cooler on Monday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

High pressure looks to sit over the region on Tuesday, so we are tracking dry and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures rebound into the lower-50s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

Wednesday is also looking dry and cool. Highs remain in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

Dry weather looks to linger to close out the work week.

Highs on Thursday top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

We remain dry and partly sunny on Friday. Temperatures reach the lower-50s, while lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

