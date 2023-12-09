December 8 high school basketball scores from across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are high school basketball scores from across the region for Friday, Dec. 8.
BOYS’ SCORES:
Harlan County 86, Martin County 76
Pineville 83, Rye Cove (Va.) 51
Leslie County 78, Cordia 23
Jenkins 47, Lee (Va.) 43
Bell County 65, Tri-Cities Christian 55
Knox Central 58, Whitley County 61
Jackson City 62, Wolfe County 72
Southwestern 43, Wayne County 79
Williamsburg 63, Somerset Christian 69
Rockcastle County 55, Somerset 57
Berea 77, Phelps 74 (double OT)
Powell County 70, Model 53
Betsy Layne 58, Lawrence County 65 (OT)
Floyd Central 68, Perry Central 80
Barbourville 65, Greenwood 81
Oneida Baptist 83, Wellspring Guardians 52
McCreary Central 72, Danville 48
Fleming County 82, Menifee County 60
Boyd County 83, Morgan County 58
GIRLS’ SCORES:
South Laurel 75, Southwestern 72
Fleming County 69, Menifee County 64
Barbourville 30, Harlan County 67
Shelby Valley 54, Cordia 17
Buckhorn 35, Breathitt County 50
Martin County 76, Owsley County 72
Rockcastle County 66, Somerset 27
Pulaski County 81, Casey County 26
Pike Central 75, Phelps 39
Paintsville 69, Belfry 42
Lawrence County 66, Betsy Layne 50
Johnson Central 63, Fairview 6
McCreary Central 56, Whitley County 53
