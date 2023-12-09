December 8 high school basketball scores from across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are high school basketball scores from across the region for Friday, Dec. 8.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

BOYS’ SCORES:

Harlan County 86, Martin County 76

Pineville 83, Rye Cove (Va.) 51

Leslie County 78, Cordia 23

Jenkins 47, Lee (Va.) 43

Bell County 65, Tri-Cities Christian 55

Knox Central 58, Whitley County 61

Jackson City 62, Wolfe County 72

Southwestern 43, Wayne County 79

Williamsburg 63, Somerset Christian 69

Rockcastle County 55, Somerset 57

Berea 77, Phelps 74 (double OT)

Powell County 70, Model 53

Betsy Layne 58, Lawrence County 65 (OT)

Floyd Central 68, Perry Central 80

Barbourville 65, Greenwood 81

Oneida Baptist 83, Wellspring Guardians 52

McCreary Central 72, Danville 48

Fleming County 82, Menifee County 60

Boyd County 83, Morgan County 58

GIRLS’ SCORES:

South Laurel 75, Southwestern 72

Fleming County 69, Menifee County 64

Barbourville 30, Harlan County 67

Shelby Valley 54, Cordia 17

Buckhorn 35, Breathitt County 50

Martin County 76, Owsley County 72

Rockcastle County 66, Somerset 27

Pulaski County 81, Casey County 26

Pike Central 75, Phelps 39

Paintsville 69, Belfry 42

Lawrence County 66, Betsy Layne 50

Johnson Central 63, Fairview 6

McCreary Central 56, Whitley County 53

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.