Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football

Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - After a record setting season, Bell County ‘s star running back Daniel Thomas won 2023 Mr. Football.

The announcement was from KFCA president Dale Estes made on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Thomas finished the year with 3,817 rushing yards, setting the states all-time single-season rushing record.

Thomas also tallied 54 rushing touchdowns and led the state in scoring with 373 total points.

Thomas and the Bobcats were Class 3A state runner ups after falling 41-16 to Christian Academy Louisville.

In the state game, Thomas had 135 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 39 carries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A busy forecast for the weekend
December 9, 2023
No. 1 Harlan County tops No. 2 Martin County to advance to championship game
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
Kentucky adds former Texas A&M wide receiver
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
No. 5 Corbin is headed back to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball girls Championship!
After heading into the lockers trailing 30-22, Somerset stormed back and won 57-55.
Somerset holds of Rockcastle in late game thriller
Owsley County vs. Martin County in the girls consolation game of the 2023 WYMT Food City...
Lady Cardinals escape Lady Owls for girls consolation win