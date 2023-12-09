Daniel Thomas wins 2023 Mr. Football

(WYMT) - After a record setting season, Bell County ‘s star running back Daniel Thomas won 2023 Mr. Football.

The announcement was from KFCA president Dale Estes made on X, formerly known as Twitter:

On behalf of @KFCA_Coach we would like to congratulate Daniel Thomas of Bell County for winning Mr. Football and Coach Chad Griffin of Hart County for winning Jimmie Reed Coach of Year! Both very deserving! #HighSchoolFootballIsGreat — Coach Dale Estes (@estes_coach) December 9, 2023

Thomas finished the year with 3,817 rushing yards, setting the states all-time single-season rushing record.

Thomas also tallied 54 rushing touchdowns and led the state in scoring with 373 total points.

Thomas and the Bobcats were Class 3A state runner ups after falling 41-16 to Christian Academy Louisville.

In the state game, Thomas had 135 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 39 carries.

