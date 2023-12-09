Corbin and North Laurel will re-match in the girls Championship game!

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - These two Lady Powerhouse basketball programs will meet again for the second straight year in the WYMT Food City Mountain girls basketball championship game.

North Laurel beat Martin County 92-55 in the first round and Knox Central 50-40 in the semi final game to earn their spot.

Corbin beat Perry Central 80-42 in the opening round and Jackson County 74-47 in the semi final to make it back to the championship.

Last year Corbin won a thriller over North Laurel 76-75 to win their first-ever WYMT Mountain Classic title.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. tonight.

You can check out all the action on H&I and the Weather Channel, or in the player above!

If you miss anything, will have you covered on Sports Overtime at 11:20!

