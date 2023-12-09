Candy Cane Expedition brings visually-impaired students to Star City scavenger hunt

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from a few different counties found common ground Friday, hitting the streets of Prestonsburg for a seasonal scavenger hunt.

The Candy Cane Expedition brought students with visual and mobile impairments to the Star City to use their canes and in-class lessons in real world applications.

The students used their canes to navigate the downtown area, stopping around the city for treats along the way- from a stop at Prestonsburg City Hall, where the students learned the sounds and feels of the Prestonsburg Police and Fire Departments, to lunch with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

“We went on the scavenger hunt. It’s been a great experience for me, but all that walking sure can tire a guy out,” said student Braxton Hackworth.

The scavenger hunt invited the students to use their knowledge of landmarks, traffic lessons, cane use and more. The students said it was a fun and informative field trip, allowing them to use their knowledge and educate others.

“It’s not as fun going around the school building so much. They learn those skills and they master them in the school but then they get to go out and use them in the community,” said Danielle Aldrich, Teacher of the Blind and the Visually Impaired.

Between opening doors and listening for sounds, teachers said the classes were impressive when they applied it all to the real world.

“They need a little bit more help learning to do some of the things that people with vision take for granted,” said Teacher of the Visually Impaired and Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist Karen White. “Like learning how to find specific destinations, how to cross streets, how to go up and down curbs and negotiate doorways.”

Those involved hope trips like these will be as useful for the students as they are for the community, spreading awareness and celebrating every ability.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

