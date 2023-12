JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Cats beat the Lady Wildcats 50-35 Friday, December 8.

Breathitt County led after the first quarter 10-9.

The Lady Cats went on a 10-4 run, taking a 20-13 lead in the second with 3:25 left.

During that run, Emily Neace had seven of those 10 points.

Breathitt County moves to 3-1 on the season.

Buckhorn falls to 1-4.

