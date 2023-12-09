Appalachian Arts Alliance presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the fourth year, the Appalachian Arts Alliance put on its children’s theater Christmas play.

The production, titled “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”, had more than 30 kids participate.

Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, Tim Deaton, said seeing the students transform into performers is the greatest reward.

“This is proof that the Appalachian Arts Alliance is a regional org because we have students who are representing six of the Kentucky River region counties here in this one production, so some of these students and their families drive upwards of an hour to get here for rehearsals and an hour back home,” said Deaton.

If you are interested in seeing the show, performances are scheduled on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Forum.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 for adults and $5 for students, and kids less than five are free.

