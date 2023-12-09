Alice Lloyd hosts WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic hosts championship teams

Following the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls semifinal matchups, Alice Lloyd hosted the championship-bound teams in between the semifinals and the championship.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls semifinal matchups, Alice Lloyd hosted the championship-bound teams in between the semifinals and the championship.

Following Corbin’s 74-47 win over Jackson County, the Lady Redhounds visited the campus for lunch and to explore the facilities the college has to offer.

Director of Athletics recruiting, Mason Schroeder said it is a great way to get athletes to check out their campus.

“We love recruiting athletes from the mountains and with it being the WYMT, we know all these teams are from the mountains so for us to be able to host them is the least we can do,” Schroeder said. “We know there is a good chance some of these kids might be interested in Alice Lloyd so this is a good chance for them to be on a college campus and see the different facilities we have and I can answer any questions they have about the college.”

Corbin takes on North Laurel in the girls championship of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

You can catch all the action on H&I and the Weather Channel.

If you missed the action, be sure to check out highlights and more tonight on Sports Overtime at 11:20.

