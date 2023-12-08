WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: North Laurel shoots the lights out on Martin County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After losing to Corbin in last the 2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic No. 8 North Laurel played No. 4 Martin County in the opening round.
Behind Brooke Nichelson’s historic shooting performance, the Lady Jaguars advance to the Semifinals 92-55.
The Jaguars tied a state record for most threes made by a team with 21 three-pointers.
A competitive first quarter found the Lady Jaguars ahead 19-15.
Nichelson led the Jaguars in the second quarter with 20 points and six three-pointers as North Laurel went into the lockers up 46-25.
North Laurel continued their strong shooting performance heading into the fourth quarter up 63-41.
Nichelson led all scorers with a Mountain Basketball Classic record 42 points.
No. 8 North Laurel will take on No. 3 Knox Central in the Semifinal game on Dec. 9.
No. 4 Martin County will play No. 10 Owsley County in a consolation game on Dec. 8.
