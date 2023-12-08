WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: No. 10 Owsley County takes on No. 4 Martin County

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Day five of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off with the girls second consolation game between No. 10 Owsley County Lady Owls and No. 4 Martin County Lady Cardinals.

Owsley enters this game after a hard fought 60-58 loss to No. 3 Knox Central.

Martin County is coming off a 92-55 loss to No. 8 North Laurel.

For all the action check out our live stream on our H&I and weather channel.

It is also featured in the player above.

If you miss anything, check out a full recap on WYMT Sports Overtime at 11 p.m.

