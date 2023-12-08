WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knox Central escapes Owsley in nail biter

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 3 Knox Central closed day four of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic with a first round matchup against No. 10 Owsley County.

A defensive stand on the last play of the game allowed the Lady Panthers to escape with a 60-58 win.

Knox Central opened the game with an 8-0 run, but the Lady Owls kept things close heading into the second quarter down 17-10.

Owsely County fought back in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 27-23 heading into the half.

The Lady Owls, led by Carly Smith, found themselves with a lead heading into the final 8 minutes of the game, 42-37.

But the Lady Panthers retook the lead in the fourth quarter.

With nine seconds left, Owsley looked to Addison Terry to try to send the game into overtime but came up just short.

No. 3 Knox Central will play No. 8 North Laurel in the semifinals on Dec. 9.

No. 10 Owsley County will play No. 4 Martin County in a consolation game on Dec. 8.

