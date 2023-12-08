WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knott Central dominates in Consolation Game

After a competitive first half and heading into the lockers up 39-30, the Lady Patriots ran...
After a competitive first half and heading into the lockers up 39-30, the Lady Patriots ran away with a 63-49 win.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and Knott Central met in the girls’ consolation game to open day four of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

After a competitive first half and heading into the lockers up 39-30, the Lady Patriots ran away with a 63-49 win.

Knott Central opened the game with a 21-14 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Patriots went into the fourth up 50-38.

Knott Central (3-2) travels to Letcher Central (1-1) on Dec. 12.

Perry Central (2-2) will look to break a two-game losing skid at Buckhorn on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Wayne County man facing charges following fight at grocery store

Latest News

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ray Davis will return for Kentucky in Gator Bowl versus Clemson
UK Volleyball
Kentucky volleyballs season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Owsley County and Knox Central will play in the girls night-cap game
WYMT Girls Tournament Bracket
The Lady Jaguars and Lady Cardinals continue the girls first round action