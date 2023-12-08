WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic: Knott Central dominates in Consolation Game

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and Knott Central met in the girls’ consolation game to open day four of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

After a competitive first half and heading into the lockers up 39-30, the Lady Patriots ran away with a 63-49 win.

Knott Central opened the game with a 21-14 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Patriots went into the fourth up 50-38.

Knott Central (3-2) travels to Letcher Central (1-1) on Dec. 12.

Perry Central (2-2) will look to break a two-game losing skid at Buckhorn on Dec. 12.

