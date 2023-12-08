Teamsters won’t strike after UPS reinstates 35 employees

United Parcel Service
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Teamsters will not go on strike after UPS agreed to reinstate 35 previously let go employees, according to a statement released by the Teamsters.

Those 35 specialist and administrative workers were let go after they voted to join Teamster Local 89.

The Teamsters said General President Sean M. O’Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman spoke to UPS labor management late Thursday and on Friday and reached a solution that allowed all members to come back to work. Those members were personally informed of their reinstatement by O’Brien and Zuckerman.

The resolution included recognizing specialist and administrative workers as Teamsters and will extend to members of Local 89 and Local 705 in Chicago.

“The union achieved a great result for our UPS members in Louisville, and we couldn’t be happier to see them clock back in as Teamsters,” O’Brien said. “Both sides immediately came together and were able to resolve the situation on the ground. This is the outcome we were looking for. Now it’s time to do what the Teamsters do best, and that’s get back to work.”

Senior Director of UPS Media relations released the following statement:

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the Teamsters regarding our Louisville Centennial and Chicago Jefferson Street hubs. We remain focused on providing reliable service to our customers during peak season.”

