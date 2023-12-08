Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to gross over $1 billion, Pollstar says

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras Tour the No. 1 tour both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.

Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data, and other undefined research, collected from Nov. 17, 2022 to Nov. 15, 2023.

Representatives for the publication did not immediately clarify if they adjusted past tour data to match 2023 inflation in naming Swift the first to break the billion-dollar threshold.

Pollstar also found that Swift brought in approximately $200 million in merchandise sales, and her blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” has reportedly earned approximately $250 million in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

According to their estimates, Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Swift as well. The magazine projects the Eras Tour will once again reach $1 billion within their eligibility window, meaning Swift is likely to bring in over $2 billion over the span of the tour.

Worldwide, Swift’s tour was followed by Beyoncé in second, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band in third, Coldplay in fourth, Harry Styles in fifth, and Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, The Weeknd and Drake.

In North America, there was a similar top 10: Swift, followed by Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, Drake, P!nk, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, Karol G and RBD.

Beyond the Swift of it all, 2023 was a landmark year for concert sales: worldwide, the top 100 tours of the year saw a 46% jump from last year, bringing in $9.17 billion compared to 2022′s $6.28 billion.

In North America, that number jumped from $4.77 billion last year to $6.63 billion.

Earlier this week, Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Last month, Apple Music named her its artist of the year; Spotify revealed she was 2023′s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since Jan. 1 and beating Bad Bunny’s three-year record.

Consider 2023 a year of incredible pop music dominance — (Taylor’s Version.)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper

Latest News

Damage to East Bernstadt Post Office lobby
East Bernstadt Post Office lobby damaged by vehicle collision
Three men are in stable condition with major injuries after a pickup truck hit them. (Source:...
Truck plows into Christmas parade
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub