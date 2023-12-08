Soldier turned author writes top-ranking children’s Christmas book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Fort Knox solider turned author now has a top-ranking children’s book on Amazon.

Major Tyler Mitchell recently released Double Trouble and the Upside Down Christmas Tree which is now in the top 20 on Amazon’s new releases in children’s Christmas books.

“I really got into a solid year ago. and what really made me finally start doing it more specifically, I found the VHS tape of when the news station of where i grew up, about our upside down Christmas tree,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t think anybody would really believe me until I found the VHS tape, and lo and behold at my grandma’s, there it was and on top of that it said ‘upside christmas tree’.”

You can purchase Maj. Tyler Mitchell’s book Double Trouble and the Upside Down Christmas Tree on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.