Soldier turned author writes top-ranking children’s Christmas book

Major Tyler Mitchell recently released a book which is now in the top 20 on Amazon’s new releases in children’s Christmas books.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Fort Knox solider turned author now has a top-ranking children’s book on Amazon.

Major Tyler Mitchell recently released Double Trouble and the Upside Down Christmas Tree which is now in the top 20 on Amazon’s new releases in children’s Christmas books.

“I really got into a solid year ago. and what really made me finally start doing it more specifically, I found the VHS tape of when the news station of where i grew up, about our upside down Christmas tree,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t think anybody would really believe me until I found the VHS tape, and lo and behold at my grandma’s, there it was and on top of that it said ‘upside christmas tree’.”

You can purchase Maj. Tyler Mitchell’s book Double Trouble and the Upside Down Christmas Tree on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker
‘He is truly one of a kind’: KSP Trooper wins 34th Impaired Driving Award

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Box London
London welcomes Safe Haven Baby Box
Students went on a scavenger hunt through Prestonsburg, using their canes and class lessons to...
Candy Cane Expedition brings visually-impaired students to Star City scavenger hunt
Haleigh Damron is no stranger to balance. From the basketball court to the classroom, the...
‘It’s awesome’: Floyd County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship
Ribbon Cutting for Davidson-Moore Eyecare in Hazard.
Davidson-Moore Eyecare cuts ribbon in Hazard
Police Lights Generic
Sheriff: Monticello man arrested for attempted home break-in