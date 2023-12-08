Sheriff: Monticello man arrested for attempted home break-in

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one Monticello man for reportedly trying to break into a home early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Tim Catron.

Wayne County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call of a male suspect trespassing at an apartment on Surrey Hill Road in Monticello. The suspect had been at that apartment a few nights prior, according to Monticello Police.

Justin R. Hunley, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication controlled substance, and second-degree attempted burglary.

Hunley was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper

Latest News

Damage to East Bernstadt Post Office lobby
East Bernstadt Post Office lobby damaged by vehicle collision
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department mourning the loss of longtime K9
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police issue critically endangered alert for missing woman with Letcher County ties
Gov Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $3M investment, 200 jobs in Wayne Co.