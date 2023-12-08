Sheriff: Monticello man arrested for attempted home break-in

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one Monticello man for reportedly trying to break into a home early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Tim Catron.

Wayne County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call of a male suspect trespassing at an apartment on Surrey Hill Road in Monticello. The suspect had been at that apartment a few nights prior, according to Monticello Police.

Justin R. Hunley, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication controlled substance, and second-degree attempted burglary.

Hunley was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

