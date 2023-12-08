Ray Davis will return for Kentucky in Gator Bowl versus Clemson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ray Davis has made his statement, “See y’all December 29th” and will return for UK’s bowl game versus the Tigers.

chapter started: Sep 2, 2023 > chapter ends Dec 29,2023 💙 pic.twitter.com/oBCAfbQCRk — Re'Mahn Davis (@Ray_Davis07) December 8, 2023

“First and foremost, I wanna say thank you to God for allowing me to be in the position I’m in today,” Davis said. “To the Big Blue Nation, I wanna say thank you for showing me the best parts of what college football can be. To the staff and to the coaches here at Kentucky, I wanna say thank you. And for helping me grow into the best young man I can be. To my teammates. The boys. I’m forever indebted in here. I love y’all the most. And I appreciate y’all for being on this journey with me.”

Davis has been a tremendous transfer portal player for the Cats, earning the program’s single-season touchdown record.

The Vanderbilt transfer did so with his 20th touchdown in the Cats’ 38-31 Governor’s Cup win on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Cats are making their eighth consecutive bowl appearance, the longest streak in program history, and is trying to win their fifth bowl game in six years.

The last time Kentucky was in the Gator Bowl was 2021, when they beat N.C. State 23-21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.