Ray Davis will return for Kentucky in Gator Bowl versus Clemson

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ray Davis has made his statement, “See y’all December 29th” and will return for UK’s bowl game versus the Tigers.

“First and foremost, I wanna say thank you to God for allowing me to be in the position I’m in today,” Davis said. “To the Big Blue Nation, I wanna say thank you for showing me the best parts of what college football can be. To the staff and to the coaches here at Kentucky, I wanna say thank you. And for helping me grow into the best young man I can be. To my teammates. The boys. I’m forever indebted in here. I love y’all the most. And I appreciate y’all for being on this journey with me.”

Davis has been a tremendous transfer portal player for the Cats, earning the program’s single-season touchdown record.

The Vanderbilt transfer did so with his 20th touchdown in the Cats’ 38-31 Governor’s Cup win on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Cats are making their eighth consecutive bowl appearance, the longest streak in program history, and is trying to win their fifth bowl game in six years.

The last time Kentucky was in the Gator Bowl was 2021, when they beat N.C. State 23-21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Wayne County man facing charges following fight at grocery store

Latest News

UK Volleyball
Kentucky volleyballs season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
Barion Brown named to CBS Sports All-America Team
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia QB & former five-star recruit chooses Kentucky football
December 5, 2023
Kentucky loses backup quarterback & former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon to the transfer portal