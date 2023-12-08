Ray Davis named Second Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky star running back Ray Davis earned a spot on Sports Illustrated’s Second Team All-American.

Davis totaled 1,066 yards on 186 carries and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Davis also had 317 receiving yards on 29 catches and seven receiving touchdowns.

Davis ended the regular season with Kentucky’s single-season record in touchdowns.

Davis and the Wildcats will take on Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

