Ray Davis named Second Team All-American

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky star running back Ray Davis earned a spot on Sports Illustrated’s Second Team All-American.

Davis totaled 1,066 yards on 186 carries and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Davis also had 317 receiving yards on 29 catches and seven receiving touchdowns.

Davis ended the regular season with Kentucky’s single-season record in touchdowns.

Davis and the Wildcats will take on Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

