Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry and mild to wrap up the week, big changes coming this weekend

Latest News

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students save mom, kids pinned under car
Starting late Saturday night, just about everything weather wise is possible in our forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Late weekend cold front could pack a punch across the mountains